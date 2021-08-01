Pfizer and Moderna hike up COVID-19 vaccines prices in EU: report

Send this page to someone via email

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their COVID-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros (USD 23.15) against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was USD 25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed USD 28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.

In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers.

Pfizer and Moderna were not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

(USD1 = 0.8425 euros)

— Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru