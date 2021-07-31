A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Saguenay

Send this page to someone via email

SAINT-AMBROISE, Qc _ A woman was seriously injured Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Saint-Ambroise, Saguenay.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 172.

The 40-year-old woman was walking around when she was hit by a van. She was transported to a hospital where she was fighting for her life on Friday night.

The woman’s death was confirmed by the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) on Saturday morning, but her identity had not yet been revealed.

The SQ opened an investigation to try to understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

Advertisement