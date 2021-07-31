Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Investigations

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Saguenay

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2021 4:43 pm
Road sign to Saguenay View image in full screen
Road sign to Saguenay. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

SAINT-AMBROISE, Qc _ A woman was seriously injured Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Saint-Ambroise, Saguenay.
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 172.

The 40-year-old woman was walking around when she was hit by a van. She was transported to a hospital where she was fighting for her life on Friday night.

The woman’s death was confirmed by the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) on Saturday morning, but her identity had not yet been revealed.

The SQ opened an investigation to try to understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
