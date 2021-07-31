Menu

Canada

Man lost in Abitibi forest found safe

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2021 2:44 pm
Vernon Search and Rescue says a helicopter was needed to rescue an injured hiker. View image in full screen
Vernon Search and Rescue says a helicopter was needed to rescue an injured hiker. Vernon Search and Rescue

CHAZEL, Que. _ Quebec provincial police say a man who was believed to be lost in a forest in the province’s Abitibi region has been found.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville says the man was found by searchers around noon Saturday.

She says the man, in his 50s, is being evaluated by paramedics who will decide whether to transport him to hospital and that his life is not in danger.

The man had left around 5 p.m. on Friday evening to look for something that had been left in a wooded area in Chazel, Que., around 400 km northeast of Sudbury, Ont.

Dorsainville says steps were taken to try to find the man on Friday, with a search on foot continuing into the night and resuming on Saturday morning and that police were assisted by volunteers.

Police say the man was not equipped to spend the night in the forest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2021.

___

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
