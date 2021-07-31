Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Thompson-Herah defends Olympic gold as Jamaican women sweep 100m podium

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 31, 2021 9:23 am
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. View image in full screen
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led home a Jamaican clean sweep in the Olympic women’s 100 meters final on Saturday, posting an amazing 10.61 seconds to become the second-fastest woman in history.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had been seeking a third gold in the event, took silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson third in 10.76.

Trending Stories

Thompson-Herah’s Olympic record time has been beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 1988 world record of 10.49 – though the American also ran a 10.61.

 

 

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers