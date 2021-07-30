SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Canada’s Kylie Masse wins silver in women’s 200-metre backstroke at Tokyo Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 9:44 pm
Canada's Kylie Masse competes in the women's 200m backstroke semifinal during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Canada's Kylie Masse competes in the women's 200m backstroke semifinal during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

Canada’s Kylie Masse won her second silver medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 200-metre backstroke Saturday.

Masse led for most of the race, only for Australia’s Kaylee McKeown to charge past her in the final seconds.

It’s the latest medal for Canada’s swimmers, all five of which have been won by women.

Taylor Ruck, also swimming for Canada, managed a sixth-place finish.

Read more: Olympics medal count: Here’s who won the most medals during the Tokyo Games

Masse and Ruck were both already medal winners in Tokyo. Masse won the silver in the 100-metre backstroke while Ruck was on the four-women team that claimed silver in the 100-metre freestyle relay.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Women leading Team Canada at Tokyo Olympics' Women leading Team Canada at Tokyo Olympics
Women leading Team Canada at Tokyo Olympics
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tag

