Canada’s Kylie Masse wins silver in women’s 200-metre backstroke at Tokyo Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Kylie Masse won her second silver medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 200-metre backstroke Saturday.

Masse led for most of the race, only for Australia’s Kaylee McKeown to charge past her in the final seconds.

It’s the latest medal for Canada’s swimmers, all five of which have been won by women.

Taylor Ruck, also swimming for Canada, managed a sixth-place finish.

Masse and Ruck were both already medal winners in Tokyo. Masse won the silver in the 100-metre backstroke while Ruck was on the four-women team that claimed silver in the 100-metre freestyle relay.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Women leading Team Canada at Tokyo Olympics Women leading Team Canada at Tokyo Olympics