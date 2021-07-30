Menu

Canada

40 firefighters called to extinguish fire in Calgary’s Auburn Bay community

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 8:51 pm
Two homes were significantly damaged by fire in Auburn Bay on Friday. View image in full screen
Two homes were significantly damaged by fire in Auburn Bay on Friday. Global News

Forty firefighters and 17 fire trucks were called to Auburn Bay on Friday afternoon after a home caught fire.

Crews were called to the 100 Block of Auburn Glen Lane S.E. at about 1 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a house, with the flames spreading to a neighbouring home.

Two homes were significantly damaged by fire in Auburn Bay on Friday. View image in full screen
Two homes were significantly damaged by fire in Auburn Bay on Friday. Contributed

Firefighters fought the blaze from the ground and aerially before more crews were eventually called to the scene.

Homes in the area had evacuated before firefighters arrived. One person was treated by EMS at the scene for smoke inhalation, but not taken to hospital.

Seven people were displaced from the two main homes impacted by the fire. Two nearby homes also saw exterior damage, but the fire department said the residents of those houses will be able to go back once the area is deemed safe.

As of 6:20 p.m., the fire was under control, however, crews were expected to remain at the scene to monitor for hotspots and possible spread. The cause of the fire was not known.

Two homes were significantly damaged by fire in Auburn Bay on Friday. View image in full screen
Two homes were significantly damaged by fire in Auburn Bay on Friday. Contributed
