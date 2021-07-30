Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Okanagan couple can’t book cruise because of mixing-and-matching vaccines

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 7:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Mixing and matching vaccines problem for West Kelowna cruise ship lover' Mixing and matching vaccines problem for West Kelowna cruise ship lover
As countries around the world re-open their borders to international travel, more and more Canadians are hoping to vacation abroad. But many Canadians who received mixed vaccinations, are finding out that in many places, their "vaccine passport" isn't valid.

Like other cruise-loving Canadians, Michael Tremblay has a case of the mixed dose vaccine blues.

“For my first shot, I got AstraZeneca,” Tremblay told Global News. “My second shot, I went with Moderna.”

According to Tremblay, “the government said ‘Get that first shot in you, whatever shot is available.'”

READ MORE: Canadian travellers frustrated as U.S. cruise lines won’t recognize mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

Though he’s now vaccinated, Tremblay says having mixed-and-matched vaccines is preventing him and his wife from participating in their favourite form of travel.

“We’re seafarers. We love cruising,” Tremblay said.

The couple looked at a Princess cruise and booked it.

Only later did Tremblay find out that Princess Cruise’s Vaccine Policy won’t allow for mixed vector vaccines and mNRA vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

The policy is cleared spelled out on the frequently asked questions (FAQ) portion of the website.

Click to play video: 'Cruise ship policies and vaccinations' Cruise ship policies and vaccinations
Cruise ship policies and vaccinations – Jul 22, 2021

“In accordance with health authority guidance, guests who have received one single dose of a vector vaccine (e.g. AstraZeneca) and one single dose of a mRNA vaccine (e.g. Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna) will not be considered fully vaccinated,” the site states.

Trending Stories

It’s a policy that Tremblay and many other Canadians can’t get on board with.

“This has only been an issue for the past couple of weeks,” said Travel Best Bets’ Claire Newell, “that we’ve started to hear that some cruise lines won’t accept mixed doses.”

Click to play video: 'Cruise Ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters.' Cruise Ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters.
Cruise Ships will be allowed back in Canadian waters – Jul 15, 2021

As one of Global News’ travel advisors, Newell is confident the situation will be cleared up shortly.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m a person who has mixed doses myself; I have AstraZeneca and Moderna. I’m not rushing to get a third dose,” Newell said.

“I do think that as a G7 country, and a well respected one, that the science will speak for itself and the efficacy that has been shown in tests is good for this mix. So I hope that in time it will resolve itself.”

Tremblay also hopes that things will work out. But for now, the West Kelowna man is taking this opportunity to inform the public.

“Getting this message out to the media,” said Tremblay, “I hope that there are some government bodies that are going to hear this and they are going to step up to the plate and have this rectified.”

COVID-19 tagPandemic tagTravel tagWest Kelowna tagVaccines tagVaccinations tagTravis Lowe tagCruise Ships tagPrincess Cruises tagmixing and matching tagtravel problems tagMichael Tremblay tagmixed vaccines tagU.S. cruise lines won't recognize mixed vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers