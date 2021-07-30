Hockey’s other Bobby Orr, from Montreal, and the name he’s now making for himself

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of top hockey prospects were picked in last week’s NHL draft, but one of them is making a name for himself — with his name.

Montreal-born forward Bobby Orr was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 5th round.

No, he’s not a 73-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer and all-time great quite yet, he’s only 17 after all. He is a hockey player, however.

He was with his family in their Beaconsfield, Quebec, home last week when he got the biggest news of his young life.

“When my name got called, I was very emotional, proud, happy. I can’t describe the feeling,” Bobby Orr told Global News.

Bobby Orr was selected 136th overall in the NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, in the 5th round. Surrounded by his parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, the room exploded with excitement.

“It was so exciting, I teared up. It was an emotional moment,” said John Orr, Bobby’s father.

“It was an incredible feeling and I just can’t put it into words,” said Bobby’s mother, Sharon.

Bobby Orr grew up in Montreal’s West Island, and quickly got into the same line of work as his legendary distant relative. He even wore the elder Bobby Orr’s number four when playing as a kid.

His family insists he is not named after the hockey legend.

“My father was Robert Orr, and he went by Bob. Right out of the womb, Bobby became Bobby. It was natural and had nothing to do with Robert Gordon Orr,” explained John Orr.

The 17-year-old forward got 15 goals and 17 assists for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. His play got him drafted, but his name is generating lots of talk.

“Obviously growing up, I didn’t see it as a big deal, but it is now. Since I joined the Mooseheads, it’s kind of been going viral,” Bobby explained.

John Orr’s father Bob Orr never really cared that he shared a name with a legend.

“For us growing up, we were big Habs fans. Bobby Orr was the enemy,” said John.

Bobby Orr even has an autographed photo from the other Bobby.

It says: “To Bobby Orr, good luck always, Bobby Orr.”

Young Bobby now wants to carve out his own path, with his own number, 88.

“I’m my own Bobby Orr, I’m my own person and I have my own expectations in my life and career. I’m not trying to fill anyone’s shoes, just my own,” he said.

Orr knows his work has only just begun, and that making it to the NHL is no sure thing.

“I want to pursue my dream and play pro somewhere, whether it’s the NHL or somewhere else. I want to make my family proud,” he said,

He and his family believe he has the work ethic and dedication to make his own name.