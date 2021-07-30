65% of eligible Albertans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but active cases rising

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Alberta Health reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 out of about 8,285 tests.

The province’s positivity rate sat at 2.41 per cent.

As of Friday, there were 1,655 active cases across the province, up from 1,520 on Thursday and 1,334 on Wednesday.

There were 90 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 19 in ICU.

Three additional deaths were reported.

COVID isn’t over but is primarily infecting ppl who aren’t vaccinated. 95% of cases since Jan were unvaccinated/still developing immunity after 1st dose & 92% of hospitalizations since Jan had no vaccine/were still within 2 weeks of 1st dose. (13/14) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) July 28, 2021

The province announced that 65 per cent of Albertans 12 and older have received both doses of vaccine, which the government pointed out was a higher percentage than the United States, France and Germany.

“Thank you to all Albertans who have taken the step to get fully protected with two doses of vaccine,” Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said. “Getting vaccinated doesn’t just protect your health but also the health of your family, friends and neighbours.”

When it comes to eligible Albertans with one dose, 75.8 per cent have received one shot.

“Vaccines are the most effective way to get past the pandemic,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “They’re safe and highly effective.

“This is another important milestone, but we will keep pushing for more and more Albertans to get the vaccine. If you haven’t gotten both doses, now is the time.”

Bookings for first and second doses are available provincewide. Albertans can book appointments through AHS online, by calling 811 or through participating pharmacies. First-dose walk-in clinics are available at multiple locations.

On Friday, Alberta Health confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases acquired at the Calgary Stampede currently sits at 113.

“There are 313 disease incidents or cases that attended the Stampede during their incubation period. Many did other activities during their incubation period and this number would not translate to cases acquired at the event,” a spokesperson told Global News.

“The Calgary Stampede so far does not appear to have been a significant driver of COVID-19 cases in the province.”

On Wednesday, Alberta Health announced that effective July 29, close contacts will no longer be notified of exposure by contact tracers nor will they be legally required to isolate — although it is still recommended.

Further measures will be eliminated Aug. 16 include people who test positive for COVID-19 will not be mandated to isolate at that time, but it is still strongly recommended. Isolation hotels will also close as quarantine supports end.

Also on Aug. 16, provincial mandatory masking orders will be lifted. Some masking in acute care or continuing care facilities may still be required.

Effective Aug. 31, COVID-19 testing will no longer be available through assessment centres. It will be available in primary care settings including doctors’ offices or in acute care and hospital settings.

