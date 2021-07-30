Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds reach nearly $8B deal with First Nations over clean drinking water lawsuit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 4:53 pm
FILE: The remote community of the Neskantaga, Ontario First Nations, on Aug 19 2019. The community in northwestern Ontario has been under a boil water advisory for over twenty years. View image in full screen
FILE: The remote community of the Neskantaga, Ontario First Nations, on Aug 19 2019. The community in northwestern Ontario has been under a boil water advisory for over twenty years. Canadian Press

The federal government has reached a nearly $8-billion settlement with multiple First Nations who launched class-action lawsuits over the lack of clean, safe drinking water in their communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, alongside the Tataskweyak Cree Nation, Curve Lake First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation, announced today that they have reached an “historic” agreement in principle.

Read more: Trudeau’s promise to improve First Nations drinking water years behind schedule: federal government

Miller says the agreement includes $1.5 billion in compensation for people who were deprived of clean drinking water, the creation of a $400 million First Nation economic and cultural restoration fund and at least $6 billion to support reliable access to safe drinking water on reserve.

Trending Stories

The agreement also includes a renewed commitment to Canada’s action plan for the lifting of all long-term drinking water advisories, support for First Nations to develop their own safe drinking water bylaws and initiatives, and planned modernization of First Nations drinking water legislation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Wet’suwet’en Nation lifts long-term drinking water advisory: Miller' Wet’suwet’en Nation lifts long-term drinking water advisory: Miller
Wet’suwet’en Nation lifts long-term drinking water advisory: Miller – Mar 19, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in 2015 to lift all drinking water advisories by this March, but Miller acknowledged last December that the government would not meet that goal.

Miller says as of today, First Nations with support of Indigenous Services Canada have lifted 108 long-term drinking water advisories since November 2015.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
First Nations tagMarc Miller tagNeskantaga tagCanada First Nations tagTataskweyak Cree Nation tagCree Nation tagCurve Lake First Nations tagFirst Nations clean water tagclean water first nations tagfirst nations boil advisories tagMarc Miller Indigenous services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers