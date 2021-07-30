SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nunavut opens travel bubble with Nunavik as pandemic restrictions ease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 5:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel concerns surrounding mixed and matched COVID-19 vaccines' Travel concerns surrounding mixed and matched COVID-19 vaccines
Canadians were told to take the first vaccine offered to them, and that is exactly what millions of us did. But now we are learning mix and match vaccinations aren't recognized in many countries, including the U.S. Julia Foy has more on this unforeseen pandemic challenge.

The government of Nunavut says residents of the territory and of Arctic Quebec can now travel freely between both regions as long as they’ve been in a community for at least 14 days.

The government says people from either region must also be travelling from a community free from COVID-19.

Nunavut has been COVID-free for well over a month, while Nunavik, Quebec’s northern region, had its last case in June.

READ MORE: Could surplus COVID-19 vaccines go to waste in Quebec?

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health says the bubble only applies to people travelling by charter flight or boat, since there are no direct flights between the regions.

Trending Stories

Nunavut residents travelling to Nunavik will be tested on arrival, while Nunavik residents travelling to Nunavut will not.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, Nunavut announced that anyone who was fully vaccinated could enter the territory without isolating for 14 days.

Click to play video: 'Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes' Quebec allowing 3rd of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagTravel tagQuebec tagTravel Ban tagQuebec Government tagNunavut tagNunavik tagArctic Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers