1 airlifted to hospital after crash between car and transport truck in Woolwich

For the second morning in three days, Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in the Elmira area of Woolwich Township.

Police announced on Twitter on Friday morning that a collision between a transport truck and sent several people to hospital.

A spokesperson told Global News that emergency services were called to Floradale Road for reports of the collision at around 8:25 a.m.

Const. Andre Johnson said one person was air-lifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a child was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

He said that the “transport truck flipped as a result of the collision” but said it was not hauling any hazardous materials.

Floradale Road is closed between Church Street and Listowel Road while Listowel Road is closed between Steffler and Three Bridges roads while officers attend to the scene.

On Wednesday, a motorcycle and horse and buggy collided near Church Street East between Arthur Street North and Duke Street shortly before 10 am.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

ROAD CLOSURE: Currently on scene in the area of Floradale Road and Listowel Road in Woolwich Township. Collision between a transport truck and a car. Multiple individuals transported to hospital. – 1/2 pic.twitter.com/oHNJFKfQXv — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 30, 2021