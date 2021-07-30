Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 airlifted to hospital after crash between car and transport truck in Woolwich

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 11:12 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

For the second morning in three days, Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a serious crash in the Elmira area of Woolwich Township.

Police announced on Twitter on Friday morning that a collision between a transport truck and sent several people to hospital.

Read more: 1 dead after crash in Elmira involving motorcycle, horse and buggy

A spokesperson told Global News that emergency services were called to Floradale Road for reports of the collision at around 8:25 a.m.

Const. Andre Johnson said one person was air-lifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a child was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

He said that the “transport truck flipped as a result of the collision” but said it was not hauling any hazardous materials.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo police issue warning after thieves use high-end technology to steal 4 vehicles in 1 night

Floradale Road is closed between Church Street and Listowel Road while Listowel Road is closed between Steffler and Three Bridges roads while officers attend to the scene.

On Wednesday, a motorcycle and horse and buggy collided near Church Street East between Arthur Street North and Duke Street shortly before 10 am.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagWoolwich news tagWoolwich Township tagElmira news tagWoolwich crash tagElmira Ontario tagWaterloo crash tagElmira crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers