Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Rosie MacLennan finishes fourth in trampoline at Tokyo Olympics

By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Reuters
Posted July 30, 2021 5:42 am
Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan competes in the women's final of the Trampoline Gymnastics event during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics centre in Tokyo, on July 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan competes in the women's final of the Trampoline Gymnastics event during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics centre in Tokyo, on July 30, 2021. YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

A few weeks before her quest to clinch a third consecutive Olympic title, Canadian trampoline gymnast Rosie MacLennan was on crutches and in a boot after a bad landing in training and had no idea if she would recover in time for her fourth Games.

The 32-year-old, who sustained full and partial ligament tears and multiple bone bruises, finished fourth in Tokyo on Friday after being squeezed off the podium by China’s Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling, and Britain’s Bryony Page.

Read more: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Thursday, Friday

“It was a bit of a question mark for a few weeks whether I would get back in time,” MacLennan said. “It was about three weeks ago or two days before I left that I was able to put routines together for the first time.”

MacLennan has faced her share of adversity and injuries threatening to end her career. Concussions ahead of the 2016 Rio Games left her without spatial awareness, something crucial in her sport.

Read more: Rio 2016 - Rosie MacLennan goes for gold after suffering a concussion

She struggled with anxiety and depression as she slowly learned to jump again.

“The fear that you experience, it sticks with you,” she said. “Even to this day you second guess yourself sometimes and it just takes a lot of really diligent work and a lot of patience and a lot of support around you.”

In Rio, MacLennan became the first back-to-back Olympic trampoline gold medallist and the first-ever Canadian to win two gold medals in an individual event at a Summer Games.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Rosie MacLennan captures gold medal in trampoline, 2nd for her career' Canadian Rosie MacLennan captures gold medal in trampoline, 2nd for her career
Canadian Rosie MacLennan captures gold medal in trampoline, 2nd for her career – Aug 12, 2016

MacLennan said her fourth-place finish in Tokyo did not tarnish her career or her past accomplishments.

“I really did want to come out here and win a medal for Canada,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, my experience in sport, there’s so much depth to it and there’s so much that I’ve learned through sport that I can take with me through the rest of my life. I wouldn’t trade a second of it for anything else.”

© 2021 Reuters
