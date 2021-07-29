Scottie Barnes, Florida State forward, picked 4th overall in NBA draft by Toronto Raptors

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Raptors selected Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth-overall pick in the NBA draft Thursday.

The 19-year-old averaged 10.3 points and 4.1 assists last season and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year.

Barnes, six-foot-eight, 225-pounds, hails from West Palm Beach, Fla., and has a nearly seven-foot-three wingspan.

The Detroit Pistons selected Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the first pick, the Houston Rockets chose Jalen Green of the NBA G League Ignite second and the Cleveland Cavaliers took USC centre Evan Mobley third overall.

Barnes marks Toronto’s highest selection since 2006 when the Raptors chose Andrea Bargnani with the No. 1 pick.

The Raptors also hold the 46th and 47th picks in this year’s draft.