Edmonton Elks trim roster by 16; Diggs and Lemon among those released

On Thursday, the Edmonton Elks changed their training camp schedule from an on-field practice to a “regeneration day” and in the process, made their final roster cuts.

The Elks said goodbye to 16 players in total:

LB Vontae Diggs

DE Shawn Lemon

OL Thaddeus Coleman

REC Kenny Shaw

DB Jordan Beaulieu

FB Peter Cender

DB Caleb Ham

DB Robert Priester

REC Malik Richards

DB Kieron Williams

OL Erick Browne

DL Justin Cates

OL O’Shea Dugas

RB Tarean Folston

DB TJ Mutcherson

DB Nick Pickett

The two biggest names on list of players released is veteran defensive end Shawn Lemon, who has 70 career quarterback sacks and two Grey Cup championship rings.

Also, linebacker Vontae Diggs, who recorded 73 defensive tackles in 2019 and was the team’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in the CFL.

Edmonton Elks general manger and vice-president of football operations Brock Sunderland says releasing both was a matter of having better behind them.

“Very simple: we felt there were players that out-played them, nothing more than that, and nothing less than that,” Sunderland said.

“We had some young rookie linebackers that had tremendous camps. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We had some young rookie linebackers that had tremendous camps.

“We thought that they played better and same on the defensive line. We have two other rookie American defensive ends that we felt played better than Shawn.

“It’s not that they’re bad football players. It’s a good problem to have when you have younger guys in training camp you think are better. Both Vontae and Shawn are very good football players and both are great people.”

Audibles

Edmonton Elks HC Jamie Elizondo on the play of young LB’s Nyles Morgan and Kieshawn Bierria

Lemon couldn’t get past Canadian Matheiu Betts for one starting spot on the defensive line opposite Kwaku Boateng.

Linebackers Kieshwan Bierria and Nyles Morgan beat out Diggs for a job. Both players spent most of training camp with the starting defensive group.

Head coach Jamie Elizondo says Diggs took the news with a lot class.

“Vontae brings a lot of energy into the room and he did a great job leading the young guys,” Elizondo said. “He’s one of the most high-character guys that we have so that made the decision that much tougher.

“He couldn’t have handled the news any better.”

Audibles

Edmonton Elks GM Brock Sunderland on status of injuries to a handful of players

The Elks also placed 17 players on the team’s practice roster:

REC Diego Viamontes

LB Maxime Rouyer

REC Jalen Tolliver

LB Brandon Pittman

DL Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei

DL Andrew Ankrah

K Dante Brown

DL Thomas Costigan

OL D’Antne Demery

REC Earnest Edwards

OL Chris Gangarossa

OL Tyler Higby

DL Reggie Howard

REC JJ Jones

DB Afolabi Laguda

DB Nafees Lyon

DB Albert Smalls

The Elks will hold a short practice on Friday to end training camp.

Their season-opener will be on Aug. 7 when they welcome the Ottawa Redblacks to The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.