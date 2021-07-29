London man, 44, charged in child sexual exploitation investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police have laid charges against a 44-year-old man in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation that began with a tip from overseas.

In a statement Thursday, police said they received a referral from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre on July 16 relating to an investigation by the U.K. National Crime Agency.

According to the investigation, a suspect had shared suspected child pornography with another user between July 5 and July 13 through an unidentified mobile phone chat application.

On July 17, police say they executed a bust at a home on Wilkins Street involving members of the service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Unit, and Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

“The investigation revealed evidence of the above noted online communication, as well as other offences involving a young female,” police said in a statement.

The accused in the case, a 44-year-old London man, is not being identified, police say, as doing so may identify the victim.

The man’s been charged with seven counts, including two each of unlawfully possess child pornography and import/sell/distribute child pornography. He also faces charges of sexual interference with a person under 16, print/publish/possess to publish child pornography, and sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to re-appear in court in London on Aug. 25, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

