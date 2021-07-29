Menu

Crime

RCMP capture suspects from Ontario, Saskatchewan, in northern Manitoba crack bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 4:32 pm
Contraband seized by Thompson RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Thompson RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

Two people from Toronto and one from Saskatoon are in custody facing drug charges after a raid by Manitoba RCMP in Thompson early Wednesday morning.

Police said they executed warrants around 2 a.m. at homes on Arctic Drive and Duke Place in Thompson.

When police arrived at Duke Place, two people had locked themselves in the bathroom. After officers were able to get in the room, they found “multiple empty plastic bags,” and upon a further search of the premises, turned up 24 pieces of crack cocaine.

All three suspects, in their mid-20s, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. One man, from Toronto, was also charged with failing to comply with conditions that he stay in Sudbury, Ont.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021
