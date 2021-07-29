Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic Holiday in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Curious about what’s open and closed over the upcoming Civic Holiday in Ottawa? We have you covered.

Many retailers, grocery stores and other services will be closed or have reduced hours on the upcoming non-statutory holiday across Ontario, called Colonel By Day in Ottawa.

The province remains in Step 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan, which allows for retailers to open without hard capacity limits as long as physical distancing is maintained.

Shopping

The St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Place D’Orleans will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the downtown Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and shops at the Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores are permitted to open on Aug. 2, but many will have reduced or modified opening hours. Check with a specific store for their opening times.

Some LCBO stores in Ottawa will be operating under reduced hours on the Civic Holiday.

The following Beer Stores in the area will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

515 Somerset St. W.

2144 Carling Ave.

2018 Ogilvie Rd.

3500 Fallowfield Rd.

499 Terry Fox Dr.

2276 Tenth Line Rd.

Swimming and recreation

A number of indoor and wading pools in Ottawa will be open, but swimming hours at indoor pools must be reserved in advance and wading pools carry 30-minute time limits.

Splash pads will be open as well, weather permitting.

Supervised beaches remain open, with regular swimming advisories posted from Ottawa Public Health.

Some weight and cardio rooms at Ottawa recreation centres will be open with modified hours on Aug. 2. Check the City of Ottawa’s website for the latest updates on its recreation services.

The National Capital Commission has also posted a full list of beaches and parkways open for walking and cycling.

Tourism and entertainment

The city’s Karsh-Masson, Barbara Ann Scott and City Hall art galleries will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Civic Holiday, though the local sports hall of fame and all other archives and galleries will be closed.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will welcome guests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9:10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will both be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum and Museum of History in Gatineau will both be closed on Monday, as per regular operating hours.

The National Gallery of Canada will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All cinemas are permitted to open in Ottawa under Step 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan, with capacity limits of 50 per cent.

Transit and parking

Buses will operate according to a Sunday schedule on Aug. 2 while the Confederation Line LRT will run on a reduced weekday schedule.

Note that the Trillium Line remains closed for construction work related to Stage 2 LRT, replaced by bus service along the north-south route.

Para Transpo will operate according to holiday service.

The OC Transpo customer service centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All overtime parking regulations and restrictions are not being enforced on the Civic Holiday.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside garbage, green bin and recycling pickup on Colonel By Day, though garbage pickups in multi-residential complexes will be unaffected.

All curbside pickups will be delayed by one day, as will recycling, green bin and bulky item pickups in multi-residential buildings.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH)

For anyone in need of a coronavirus test, the Brewer Assessment Centre will be open to both children and adults from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The drive-thru site at Coventry Road will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as will the North Grenville assessment centre from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city will list any available walk-in COVID-19 appointments at community clinics on its social media feeds on Monday. A pop-up clinic will be held at the AMA Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd., from 12:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The OPH Information Centre and the COVID-19 phone line will both be closed.

Also closed on Aug. 2:

the Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

dental clinics

parenting in Ottawa Drop-ins

OPH’s baby help line and phone support for breastfeeding parents will not be available.

Other city services

The client services centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place will be closed, as well as the provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr.

Ottawa’s city-run child care centres will be closed on the Civic Holiday.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Respite centres on Bayview Road, McArthur Road and Cumberland Street will all be closed on Monday, reopening on Aug. 3.

Residents can still call 311 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

