Berry Vrbanovic reveals city’s summer lineup during appearance on Kitchener radio station

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic let some of his city’s special summer events slip during his weekly appearance on The Beat Breakfast with Scott & Kat! on 91.5 The Beat on Thursday morning.

Vrbanovic revealed the theme of the city’s offerings before listing some of the events taking place.

“It’s going to be branded under the theme of ‘Summer Like No Other,’” he said before noting that the summer movie night series continues at Steckle Farm on Thursday night.

“They’ll be announcing later today the August movie and the super cool location where that’s going to be, so watch for that.”

He also revealed several other coming events to his hosts, including the Music at the Market Series, which will see two musical acts perform every Thursday at the Kitchener Market.

“We’re doing this in conjunction with the Registry Theatre, the downtown area BIA with support from Canada Heritage to make sure that artists are getting paid, which is really important,” the Kitchener mayor said.

“It’s been pretty rough for them for the past year-and-a-half.”

The names of the performers will be revealed later Thursday.

“I think the tickets are going to go fairly quickly,” Vrbanovic noted.

He said the city’s annual Cruising on King drive is being moved to Bingemans this year.

Normally, people line the streets to watch classic cars drive past but it will be a reverse parade this year, Vrbanovic explained.

“So the people driving through will be driving by the know the various cars on display,” he said.

The Kitchener mayor said another major summer event will also be changing locations as well.

“Kids Park, instead of being one big event in Victoria Park, will be a series of mobile pop-up events around smaller parks throughout the city,” he said.

