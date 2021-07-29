Man stabbed during large fight in downtown Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening stab wounds after a fight between multiple people in downtown Toronto early Thursday.

Police were called to Victoria and Dundas streets at around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said a large group of people were in the area when a fight broke out, seriously injuring one man. The group had dispersed when officers arrived, police said.

A man was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

No suspect description has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

Victoria St + Dundas St E

– Victim has been taken to hospital

– Trauma team believes injuries are life threatening

– Officers searching area for suspects

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 29, 2021