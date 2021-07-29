Menu

Crime

Man stabbed during large fight in downtown Toronto: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:59 am
File photo - police tape. View image in full screen
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening stab wounds after a fight between multiple people in downtown Toronto early Thursday.

Police were called to Victoria and Dundas streets at around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators said a large group of people were in the area when a fight broke out, seriously injuring one man. The group had dispersed when officers arrived, police said.

A man was transported to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

No suspect description has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

