Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen found safe after alleged abduction in Laval, Que.

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 9:46 pm
Laval police cruiser at a crime scene in Laval, Que. View image in full screen
Laval police cruiser at a crime scene in Laval, Que. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Laval, Que., police said a 17-year-old boy is safe after a possible abduction Wednesday evening in Laval.

Laval police spokesperson Geneviève Major, said police received a 911 call at around 7 p.m. reporting the incident.

Read more: 3 men to be charged in connection with July 27 Amber Alert

The teen is believed to have been taken while near a Mobila store in Laval, located on the service road to Highway 440, near the intersection of Curé-Labelle Boulevard, according to Major.

Officers located a vehicle linked to the alleged abduction in Laval.

A pursuit ensued and the vehicle was intercepted around 7:45 p.m. near the Jean-Talon market.

“The teen is safe and sound,” Major said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She added that arrests had been made, but was unable to specify how many people were apprehended as the event was still unfolding.

Read more: 3 men charged in connection with Montreal Amber Alert case involving teen girl

Investigators were being dispatched to the scene.

Wednesday’s incident comes only a day after an Amber Alert was issued in Montreal following the alleged kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in Kirkland.

In that case, three men appeared in court on Wednesday and were charged with several offences including one count each of kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

Click to play video: 'Police bust illegal gathering in Laval' Police bust illegal gathering in Laval
Police bust illegal gathering in Laval – Mar 22, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kidnapping tagLaval police tagPolice Pursuit tagJean-Talon Market tagTeen kidnapped tagLaval teen abducted tagLaval teen kidnapped tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers