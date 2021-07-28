Teen found safe after alleged abduction in Laval, Que.

Send this page to someone via email

Laval, Que., police said a 17-year-old boy is safe after a possible abduction Wednesday evening in Laval.

Laval police spokesperson Geneviève Major, said police received a 911 call at around 7 p.m. reporting the incident.

The teen is believed to have been taken while near a Mobila store in Laval, located on the service road to Highway 440, near the intersection of Curé-Labelle Boulevard, according to Major.

Officers located a vehicle linked to the alleged abduction in Laval.

A pursuit ensued and the vehicle was intercepted around 7:45 p.m. near the Jean-Talon market.

“The teen is safe and sound,” Major said.

She added that arrests had been made, but was unable to specify how many people were apprehended as the event was still unfolding.

Investigators were being dispatched to the scene.

Wednesday’s incident comes only a day after an Amber Alert was issued in Montreal following the alleged kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in Kirkland.

In that case, three men appeared in court on Wednesday and were charged with several offences including one count each of kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

