Kelowna property owner stressed at having derelict home possibly demolished by city

Janusz Grelecki of Kelowna is still struggling with the news that his home may fall to a wrecking ball.

“Reaction is shock,” Grelecki told Global News.

This week, the City of Kelowna said enough is enough with Grelecki’s derelict home, and, on Monday, city council voted yes on a staff-recommended remedial action order — which could see the property bulldozed.

It’s an order that worries the 70-year-old Polish immigrant.

“Actually, I pass out yesterday twice,” Grelecki told Global News.

So on Wednesday, Grelecki invited Global News into his home to share his side of the story.

Grelecki showed many incomplete renovations that he’s been attempting for years, including the garage, back deck, a roof extension and an illegal concrete retaining wall.

“This retaining wall, I build with no permit because I think it’s no big deal,” Grelecki admitted.

But his neighbours see his non-stop and ad-hoc renovations as a big deal.

When asked how long Grelecki’s home at 424 Gibson Road has been a problem, next-door neighbour Dawna Lemky was frank with her reply.

“I would say close to 10 or 11 years with neighbours working with Janusz. asking him to clean up,” Lemky said.

So the city’s decision shouldn’t come as a shock to the 70-year-old homeowner at all.

Still, Grelecki has a number of reasons he says that prevented him from getting his house in order.

“My wife, she is sick so that’s a reason. Then we have two places. We have a farm. I have to care both places and money’s short,” said Grelecki.

But none of those reasons matter, now that time has run out, at least from the city’s perspective.

So now Grelecki is promising things are going to change, even though he’s been given years to come into compliance with the city’s demands.

Asked why anyone should believe him, Grelecki said softly “they push me, push me hard. Do it or take it away, so I have no choice.”

Grelecki has two weeks to appeal the city’s decision.