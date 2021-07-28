Menu

Money

Oro-Medonte man wins almost $245K in lottery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 6:02 pm
John Lloyd, a 45-year-old dad and soon-to-be grandfather, said he was motivated to buy a lottery ticket by the person in front of him in line. View image in full screen
An Oro-Medonte, Ont., man has scored big after winning $243,296.70 in a Lotto Max second prize draw from July 16.

John Lloyd, a 45-year-old dad and soon-to-be grandfather, said he was motivated to buy a lottery ticket by the person in front of him in line.

Read more: $65M lottery winner from York Region says he wants to ‘make the world a better place’

“I was sitting in my truck when I remembered the ticket in my center console,” he said in a statement. “I used the OLG Lottery App, and when I saw ‘big winner,’ I was shocked.”

He said his hand was shaking as he held up his phone to show both his girlfriend and daughter.

“I don’t think the excitement will set in until the cheque clears the bank,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to buy property up north for a while and have been working toward that. This win gets me there faster and with a bigger budget.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Oro Station General Store on Line 7 in Oro-Medonte.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
