Police seek 4 suspects in targeted central Edmonton shooting

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify four people involved in what investigators say was a targeted shooting.

At 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, patrol members were called to a weapons complaint outside a temporary shelter in the area of 99 Street and 106 Avenue.

It was reported to police that several suspects in a red Chevy Camaro drove up to the shelter, got out of the car and got into an argument with a man staying in a nearby tent.

One of the suspects then pulled out a firearm and shot the man, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. All four suspects got back into the car and left the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and said the victim and suspects are known to each other.

Police are now looking for three men and one woman in their late 20s to early 30s. The vehicle was a newer model Chevrolet Camaro with black steel wheels and a black stripe on the front quarter panel, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting, suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

