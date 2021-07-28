Waterloo Public Health reports another 18 positive COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported another 18 positive tests for the coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 18,320.

This is the highest number of cases in the area since July 22, when 18 new cases were also reported.

It lifts the total number of new cases for the week to 97, and the rolling seven-day average up to 13.9.

The agency says another 15 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 17,916.

There were no new deaths declared in the area for a fifth straight day, leaving the death toll in the region at 282, including 17 people in the month of July.

There are now 114 active COVID-19 cases, including 13 people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, with 11 of those patients needing intensive care.

The region’s vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 749,124 vaccinations done in the area, 4,588 more than it reported on Tuesday.

In addition, it says 342,372 residents have been vaccinated, 8,077 more than it reported on Tuesday.

This means that 58.14 per cent of area residents have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 while 71.11 per cent have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

These numbers rise to 82.57 per cent and 67.62 per cent when only taking into account those over the age of 12 who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Ontario is reporting 158 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight increase from the day prior. The provincial case total now stands at 549,734.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,325 as four more deaths were recorded.

