Lodging, mooring at the historic Opinicon in Chaffey’s Lock, Ont. closes permanently

Overnight accommodations and boat mooring at the historic Opinicon in Chaffey’s Lock will no longer be available, even past the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no plan to reopen accommodations to the public at any point in the future. This was purely a business decision,” said Jo Lemieux, general manager of food services and retail at the one-time hotel.

Lemieux says the property’s restaurant, pub and ice cream shop and marine gas pump will reopen in 2022. Accommodations have been closed for much of the pandemic, and will not reopen with the rest of the property’s amenities.

“We have decided to focus on the busiest and most popular part of our business, which is the ice cream shop and dining,” Lemieux said.

Currently, there is only takeout available from the restaurant.

The Opinicon has a long history in the area. It began as a residence for John Chaffey in 1896, according to the Opinicon’s website. It has been since used as a rooming house, a private fishing club, a family resort and the restaurant and pub that remains.

The lodge was bought by Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke and his wife in 2016 and completely renovated.

