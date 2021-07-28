Fully vaccinated Canadians excluded from new U.K. quarantine exception rules

Send this page to someone via email

Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers have been left out of plans to ease quarantine restrictions for entry in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. announced Wednesday that fully vaccinated travellers in the U.S. or Europe will not have to quarantine on arrival to the U.K.

The changes are set to go in place at 4 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Canada announces border reopening date for foreign travellers – Jul 19, 2021

The British government did not provide a reason why Canada was not included in the new quarantine exceptions.

The European countries involved in the exceptions include European Union member states, members of the European free trade agreement and the microstate countries of Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new measures are meant to help family members visit each other, and to help businesses benefit from increased trade.

“We’ve taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel and today is another important step forward,” said Shapps.

“We will of course continue to be guided by the latest scientific data but thanks to our world-leading domestic vaccination programme, we’re able to look to the future and start to rebuild key transatlantic routes with the US while further cementing ties with our European neighbours.”