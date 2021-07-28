SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Fully vaccinated Canadians excluded from new U.K. quarantine exception rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 1:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel concerns surrounding mixed and matched COVID-19 vaccines' Travel concerns surrounding mixed and matched COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH: Travel concerns surrounding mixed and matched COVID-19 vaccines.

Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers have been left out of plans to ease quarantine restrictions for entry in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. announced Wednesday that fully vaccinated travellers in the U.S. or Europe will not have to quarantine on arrival to the U.K.

The changes are set to go in place at 4 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Click to play video: 'Canada announces border reopening date for foreign travellers' Canada announces border reopening date for foreign travellers
Canada announces border reopening date for foreign travellers – Jul 19, 2021

The British government did not provide a reason why Canada was not included in the new quarantine exceptions.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The European countries involved in the exceptions include European Union member states, members of the European free trade agreement and the microstate countries of Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new measures are meant to help family members visit each other, and to help businesses benefit from increased trade.

Read more: Planning to travel? Be prepared to make a pandemic checklist, experts say

“We’ve taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel and today is another important step forward,” said Shapps.

“We will of course continue to be guided by the latest scientific data but thanks to our world-leading domestic vaccination programme, we’re able to look to the future and start to rebuild key transatlantic routes with the US while further cementing ties with our European neighbours.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagUK tagUnited Kingdom tagcovid-19 travel tagUK COVID-19 taguk covid tagUK quarantine rules tagUK-Canada tagUK Canada flights tagUK Canada quarantine tagUK Canada travel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers