Sask. government moves ahead with plan to develop 600 long-term care beds

The provincial government‘s plan to add about 600 long-term care beds in Regina is moving forward.

An announcement from the government on Wednesday morning shared that nearly 250 of these beds will be used for specialized use to support residents with dementia, mental health needs and complex behavioural needs.

The plan is to then bring in over 350 standard long-term care beds with the specific bed distribution being finalized through detailed planning.

“We are committed to providing the best possible services for residents who need long-term care in Regina and area,” said Everett Hindley, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors, and Rural and Remote Health, in the release.

“This significant project to add new beds will meet their needs and ensure safe and healthy environments for both residents and staff.”

The project is set to replace and revitalize long-term care beds in Regina. Back in 2019, the Ministry of Health issued a request for proposals to replace Regina Pioneer Village.

According to the government, the due diligence completed in this process will be carried forward into the strategy to upgrade long-term care in Regina, which includes the eventual replacement of Regina Pioneer Village.

“We are looking forward to beginning the detailed planning phase for these important long-term care spaces,” said Jim Reiter, Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement. “The development of these long-term care beds will help to improve quality of life for residents, their families and facility staff.”

The planning and design of a specialized bed facility operated and owned by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is underway between the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Ministry of Health and the SHA.

Timelines for the creation of the specialized beds will be announced later this year.

A plan in delivering the remaining standard beds will be developed by the two ministries and SHA as well.

