Canada

London, Ont. police seek missing 88-year-old woman

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 28, 2021 10:36 am
Police say Alice Power, 88, was last seen July 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say Alice Power, 88, was last seen July 27, 2021. supplied by the London Police Service

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public as they search for an 88-year-old woman last seen Tuesday night.

Alice Power, of London, was reported missing at roughly 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

Read more: Western University PhD student creates missing persons research hub

Police say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Adirondack Road by Oak Grove Place, which is north of Southdale Road and west of Bostwick Road.

“Family and police are concerned for her welfare,” police say.

She’s described by police as roughly five feet four inches tall and 115 pounds with short grey hair and glasses and she may have been wearing light blue pants and sandals.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

