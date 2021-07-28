London, Ont. police seek missing 88-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are appealing to the public as they search for an 88-year-old woman last seen Tuesday night.

Alice Power, of London, was reported missing at roughly 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say.

Police say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Adirondack Road by Oak Grove Place, which is north of Southdale Road and west of Bostwick Road.

“Family and police are concerned for her welfare,” police say.

She’s described by police as roughly five feet four inches tall and 115 pounds with short grey hair and glasses and she may have been wearing light blue pants and sandals.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

PLS RT – #MISSING LONDON, ON (July 28, 2021) – The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 88-year-old Alice Power of London. Read more here: https://t.co/sFTn1h9KB9#MISSINGPERSON #ldnont pic.twitter.com/FHn5HhgrLO — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) July 28, 2021