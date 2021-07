Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a “serious incident” overnight on one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Provencher Boulevard was closed Wednesday morning in both directions between Des Meurons Road and Langevin Street as police did their work.

There was no immediate indication of what kind of crime they were investigating.

Both East and Westboud Provencher are blocked to traffic for two blocks, from Des Meurons to Lengevin as a result of a serious incident. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 28, 2021

Police didn’t say how long the road would be closed.