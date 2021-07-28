Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Loblaw Q2 profit soars as eat-at-home trends continue to drive demand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 8:58 am
Some grocery chains once offered a so. View image in full screen
Some grocery chains once offered a so. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says its second-quarter profit soared on a 4.5 per cent increase in revenues as it marked a year since it posted heightened sales and COVID-related costs from the outset of the pandemic.

Canada’s largest grocery and pharmacy chain says its net income attributable to common shareholders was $375 million or $1.09 per diluted share, up from $169 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Read more: Loblaw reports 30% surge in first-quarter profit but sees sales slowing

Adjusted profits for the three months ended June 19 was $464 million or $1.35 per diluted share, up from $260 million or 72 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues were $12.49 billion, compared with $11.96 billion in the prior year quarter as food same-store sales declined 0.1 per cent and Shoppers Drug Mart same-store sales increased 9.6 per cent.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Loblaw was expected to post $1.21 per share in adjusted profits on $12.16 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Click to play video: 'Prices of groceries increased during the pandemic' Prices of groceries increased during the pandemic
Prices of groceries increased during the pandemic – May 12, 2021

 

COVID-19 related costs were $70 million, including $25 million for one-time bonuses, compared with $282 million and $180 million, respectively, a year earlier.

Chairman and president Galen G. Weston says demand continues to be driven by elevated eat-at-home trends, but there’s lower demand for cosmetics during the lockdowns.

“We maintained our focus on delivering value and quality to Canadians while providing a safe shopping experience, and are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of customers as the pandemic restrictions begin to lift,” he said in a news release.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagLoblaw tagloblaw covid tagLoblaw earnings tagloblaw stock tagloblaw profit covid tagloblaw stock price tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers