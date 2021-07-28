Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Premier Ford to meet with wildfire evacuees, community leaders in Thunder Bay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 6:11 am
Click to play video: 'Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires' Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands forced to flee First Nation communities due to Ontario wildfires. Morganne Campbell reports.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was scheduled to meet today with evacuees and community leaders affected by wildfires in the province’s northwest.

Ford’s trip to Thunder Bay comes as First Nation leaders call on the province to declare a state of emergency over the situation.

Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford were slated to meet with Indigenous leaders and wildfire evacuees at a hotel in the city.

Read more: More than 3,000 people evacuated from northern Ontario First Nations due to wildfires

The premier’s schedule also lists him visiting the command centre for Ontario’s response to the wildfires.

Trending Stories

Thousands of people have been evacuated from First Nations communities as the province battles a wildfire season that’s more aggressive than usual.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said this week that the number of wildfires is nearly double the 10-year average

Click to play video: '49% of Canadians believe climate change must be urgently addressed: Ipsos poll' 49% of Canadians believe climate change must be urgently addressed: Ipsos poll
49% of Canadians believe climate change must be urgently addressed: Ipsos poll
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagFirst Nations tagForest Fires tagThunder Bay tagOntario Wildfires tagOntario Forest Fires tagThunder Bay Ontario tagnorthwest ontario wildfires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers