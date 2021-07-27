Independent MP Derek Sloan announces plans to start new political party

Send this page to someone via email

Independent MP Derek Sloan has revealed that he’s working to establish a new political party.

Sloan made the announcement at a rally in Calgary this past weekend to a crowd of roughly 1,000 people.

A video shared on Twitter shows some of the speech made by the Hastings, Lennox and Addington representative as he teased further information to come.

“I can’t tell you everything, I can’t even tell you the name unfortunately publicly, although you’ll love it,” says Sloan.

He goes on to say that he is only weeks away from approval and currently working on organizing.

This announcement comes shortly after Sloan was temporarily suspended from Twitter earlier this month for violating their policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.

After repeated attempts to speak with Sloan about his plans, he has yet to be reached for comment.

MP Sloan has a number of further appearances as he continues a tour of western Canada, most recently appearing Tuesday evening in front of a crowd in Strathmore, Alta.