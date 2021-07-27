Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Independent MP Derek Sloan announces plans to start new political party

By Ladna Mohamed & Megan King Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 8:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Derek Sloan ejected from Conservative caucus over ‘pattern of destructive behaviour’' Derek Sloan ejected from Conservative caucus over ‘pattern of destructive behaviour’
WATCH: (Jan. 20, 2021) Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole vowed to ban Derek Sloan from running for the party again and said he would seek his ejection from the Conservative caucus earlier this week – Jan 20, 2021

Independent MP Derek Sloan has revealed that he’s working to establish a new political party.

Sloan made the announcement at a rally in Calgary this past weekend to a crowd of roughly 1,000 people.

A video shared on Twitter shows some of the speech made by the Hastings, Lennox and Addington representative as he teased further information to come.

Story continues below advertisement

“I can’t tell you everything, I can’t even tell you the name unfortunately publicly, although you’ll love it,” says Sloan.

Trending Stories

He goes on to say that he is only weeks away from approval and currently working on organizing.

Read more: Kingston-area politicians react to possibility of conversion therapy bill falling through

This announcement comes shortly after Sloan was temporarily suspended from Twitter earlier this month for violating their policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.

After repeated attempts to speak with Sloan about his plans, he has yet to be reached for comment.

MP Sloan has a number of further appearances as he continues a tour of western Canada, most recently appearing Tuesday evening in front of a crowd in Strathmore, Alta.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
politics tagParliament tagParty tagMP tagDerek Sloan tagIndependent tagPolitical Party tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers