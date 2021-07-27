3 people taken to hospital after crash on southern outskirts of Edmonton

Three people were taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a collision involving a dump truck and another vehicle on the southern outskirts of Edmonton.

Police said a youth was airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital and two adults were taken to hospital as well — all from the same vehicle. They said the driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Police did not comment on the severity of the victims’ injuries or what they believe may have led to the crash.

The Global One News Helicopter spotted the collision in the area of 50 Street and 41 Avenue S.W. A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter was seen in a field after it landed there to help. Other emergency vehicles were also at the scene.

