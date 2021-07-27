Smoky skies preventing some wildfires from being accurately sized, says BC Wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The firefight continues in B.C.’s Southern Interior, and it’s believed several of the out-of-control wildfires are bigger than what’s being currently reported.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, smoky conditions and windy skies are preventing accurate wildfire mapping.

“We are experiencing (smoky conditions) on a number of our fires,” BC Wildfire information officer Noelle Kekula told Global News on Tuesday.

As was the case for some fires last week, smoky skies are preventing aerial crews from properly obtaining size estimates.

Below is a list of wildfires of note throughout the Southern Interior.

5:49 ‘If you are asked to evacuate please do so’ BC Wildfire Service ‘If you are asked to evacuate please do so’ BC Wildfire Service

South Okanagan

Nk’Mip Creek

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning north of Osoyoos continues to grow according to the BC Wildfire Service, but accurate tracking has been challenging due to aggressive fire behaviour and smoky conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

At last word, the fire was pegged at 6,800 hectares.

There are 141 firefighters battling the out-of-control blaze, and heavy equipment has been able to make good progress.

Still, hundreds of people remain on evacuation order and dozens more on alert.

Thomas Creek

Approximately 25 km to the north, more than 700 properties remain on evacuation alert due to the Thomas Creek wildfire that’s burning east of Skaha Lake.

The fire is estimated at 7,279 hectares and is classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire says fire behaviour was elevated on Monday in the fire’s north and northeast sections.

Crews and equipment are working to create and reinforce guard lines using existing roads, old fireguards and other natural features. The blaze is estimated at 73-hundred hectares.

1:39 Good and bad news Monday on B.C. wildfire front Good and bad news Monday on B.C. wildfire front

Central Okanagan

Brenda Creek

Fire growth was minimal on the Brenda Creek fire that’s burning south of the Okanagan Connector, about 40 km from West Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

However, BC Wildfire is expecting an increase in fire activity in the coming days due to hot, dry and windy conditions.

View image in full screen A smoky view of West Kelowna that normally includes Okanagan Lake, which can’t be seen because of wildfire smoke. Global News

The fire is estimated at 824 hectares and is classified as out of control.

Forty-three properties in the area remain on evacuation order and many more on evacuation alert.

North Okanagan

Bunting Road

In the North Okanagan, the Bunting Road wildfire, located 41 km northeast of Lumby, is estimated at 3,000 hectares.

BC Wildfire says the out-of-control fire near Mabel Lake had overnight growth but was unable to obtain a size update. The fire is burning in deep and steep terrain.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the local regional district expanded an evacuation order for the east side of Mabel Lake affecting an additional 34 properties. It also issued an evacuation alert for the area as well, impacting 42 properties.

2:09 Wildfire near Westwold, B.C., grows to 12,500 hectares; Quebec firefighters deployed Wildfire near Westwold, B.C., grows to 12,500 hectares; Quebec firefighters deployed

Shuswap

Two Mile Road

To the northwest, the Two Mile Road fire, burning just two kilometres south of Sicamous, is again listed at 1,000 hectares — as it was during the weekend.

On Monday, an evacuation order for the District of Sicamous was mostly rescinded, allowing residents to breathe a sigh of relief.

However, other orders and alerts are still in place, with the mayor urging residents to be cautious and to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire says crews will continue to build fireguards, and that there was air support throughout the night.

Hunakwa

The Hunakwa wildfire that’s burning southeast of Seymour Arm saw some growth along the east flank last night, but smoke and winds have hampered efforts to map the fire properly.

The fire is estimated at 1,100 hectares and is classified as out of control.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.

Seventeen firefighters and two helicopters are battling the blaze.

1:30 B.C. wildfires Monday: Military arrives at Thomas Creek, White Rock Lake fire grows, heavy Coquihalla smoke B.C. wildfires Monday: Military arrives at Thomas Creek, White Rock Lake fire grows, heavy Coquihalla smoke

Columbia

Three Valley Lake

Southwest of Revelstoke, the Three Valley Lake fire is still listed at 60 hectares and is classified as being out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

As with other fires, BC Wildfire said there was overnight growth, but it was unable to provide a size update.

The fire has forced the evacuation of the iconic Three Valley Lake Chateau and adjacent heritage ghost town.

West Kootenay

Michaud Creek

Located on the west side of Lower Arrow Lake, the Michaud Creek wildfire is estimated at 5,981 hectares.

According to BC Wildfire, fire behaviour is expected to remain low to moderate due to lesser winds and smoke that’s covering it from the sun.

However, the wildfire agency said smoke is likely to clear in some localized areas and that fire conditions could rapidly change.

On Monday, an evacuation order for 184 properties in the Edgewood area was downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The #BCWildfire Service has amended an area restriction in effect in the vicinity of the Octopus Creek (N51800) wildfire that is burning south of Fauquier. For more, read the Info Bulletin: https://t.co/WuLMMf90Wr pic.twitter.com/7C9tZ4F4Of — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Octopus Creek

Across the lake is the Octopus Creek wildfire, which is estimated at 14,238 hectares.

Like the nearby Michaud Creek wildfire, smoke is likely to clear in some areas, but conditions could rapidly change.

Evacuation orders remain for Fauquier, north to Grassy Point, including Applegrove.

2:09 Dixie wildfire continues to rage in northern California Dixie wildfire continues to rage in northern California

Thompson-Nicola

White Rock Lake

Burning south of the unincorporated community of Westwold, the White Rock Lake wildfire is estimated at 17,900 hectares.

BC Wildfire says fire behaviour has increased significantly over the last few days due to warm temperatures and increased southwest winds.

The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the White Rock Lake wildfire (K61884) northeast of #MerrittBC. High temperatures and increased winds have resulted in heightened fire activity and increased smoke. It is now estimated at 9414 hectares, and more growth is expected. pic.twitter.com/XxnR2bO24n — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 26, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Increased fire activity is expected to continue in the coming days, and more structural protection units have been requested, which will include a task force of fire engines that will patrol and action hotspots in an effort to protect properties and high-value assets.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place.