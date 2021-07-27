Another 11 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 11 positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 18,302.

This is the third straight day the agency has announced fewer than 15 cases and it means that 91 cases have been reported over the past week. This works out to an average of 13 new cases per day.

Another 25 area residents have also been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 17,901.

There were also no new COVID-19-related fatalities announced in the region for the fourth straight day, leaving the death toll at 282, including 17 victims this month.

This leaves the area with 108 active COVID-19 cases, including 17 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19, with 11 of those patients in intensive care.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the area shrank by one after an outbreak was declared over at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, while another also ended at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

The latter hospital also had a new outbreak declared on 6 South after two patients who caught the virus were linked, with a third patient also potentially linked.

At the other end of the spectrum, the region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says there have now been 744,536 vaccinations in the area, 4,536 more than it reported Monday.

It also says 334,295 area residents have been vaccinated, 3,873 more than announced 24 hours earlier.

The agency says 56.77 per cent of area residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.22 per cent have now had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those numbers climb to 65.92 per cent and 81.55 per cent if you only include those over the age of 11 who are eligible to be vaccinated.

On Monday, there were 119 new cases with 172 on Sunday and 170 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s report, 37 cases were recorded in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region and 12 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,321 as five more deaths were recorded.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues