Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of Nova Scotia, parts of New Brunswick

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 12:02 pm
Lighting from a severe overnight thunderstorm in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. View image in full screen
Lighting from a severe overnight thunderstorm in Edmonton, Alta. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Courtesy: Heather Elless

Environment Canada says there is a potential for the development of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday for most of Nova Scotia, parts of New Brunswick and all of P.E.I.

The thunderstorm watch for N.S. includes the entire Halifax region, all of northern Nova Scotia, and most of Cape Breton.

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke to spread into parts of N.S., air quality statement issued

Kent County and Moncton, along with southeastern areas of N.B., are also under a thunderstorm watch for Tuesday afternoon, along with all three counties in P.E.I.

According to the weather agency, these thunderstorms could produce strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” a statement by Environment Canada reads.

The Maritimes have been hit by some strong storms in recent weeks.

A storm on June 30 in Stewiacke, N.S. was later confirmed to have included a tornado, which destroyed a barn and caused damage to trees and other structures.

In N.B. a mid-July storm resulted in flooding in the Saint John region, and included a man waking up to his car flooded.

