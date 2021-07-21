Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Wildfire smoke to spread into parts of N.S., air quality statement issued

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada' Wildfire smoke causes air quality concerns across Canada
As hundreds of wildfires burn from B.C. to Ontario, all of that smoke is reducing the air quality across the country. Eric Sorensen explains what the air quality alerts mean, how they can affect your health, and why we can expect more because of the changing climate

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for the Halifax region and the rest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday due to smoke from wildfires burning in central Canada.

The weather agency said smoke from forest fires will move into western parts of province on Wednesday afternoon, and then spread elsewhere.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues air quality statements for N.B. over wildfire smoke

Trending Stories

“The smoke will spread into Cape Breton by early Thursday morning, and will dissipate Thursday evening,” the statement reads. “Until that time, smoke from the plume may descend to the ground and cause a local reduction in air quality.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parts of New Brunswick also remain under an air quality statement from the smoke, one day after the entire province was put under the order by Environment Canada.

Hundreds of forest fires are currently burning in Canada, many of which are in B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys large moulding plant in Weymouth, N.S.' Fire destroys large moulding plant in Weymouth, N.S.
Fire destroys large moulding plant in Weymouth, N.S.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canada Forest Fires tagair quality Nova Scotia tagCape Breton wildfire smoke tagNova Scoia wildfire smoke tagNova Scotia air safety tagsmoke Nova Scotia tagWildfire smoke N.S. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers