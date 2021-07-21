Wildfire smoke to spread into parts of N.S., air quality statement issued

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for the Halifax region and the rest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday due to smoke from wildfires burning in central Canada.

“The smoke will spread into Cape Breton by early Thursday morning, and will dissipate Thursday evening,” the statement reads. “Until that time, smoke from the plume may descend to the ground and cause a local reduction in air quality.”

Parts of New Brunswick also remain under an air quality statement from the smoke, one day after the entire province was put under the order by Environment Canada.

Hundreds of forest fires are currently burning in Canada, many of which are in B.C., Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

