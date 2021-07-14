Storm in N.S. confirmed as a tornado, with winds exceeding 150 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

Researchers have confirmed that a tornado did indeed hit Stewiacke, N.S. a couple weeks ago — destroying a barn and causing damage to other structures and trees.

The Northern Tornadoes Project, in collaboration with Environment and Climate Change Canada, investigated the storm, which took place on June 30.

“It caused EF1 damage to a barn (max wind speed 155 km/h), developing on the leading edge of a bow-echo storm that also produced a damaging downburst,” the Northern Tornadoes Project wrote in a tweet.

At the time, the Stewiacke Fire Department said it responded to seven calls — including downed power lines, trees on fire and a house struck by lightning — in under two hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The next morning, a resident shared a photo of the destroyed barn with Global News, showing debris strewn across a field.

View image in full screen A tornado swept through Stewiacke, N.S. on June 30, 2021. The barn pictured here was completely destroyed. Submitted

Resident Michelle Anthony told Global News the storm came without warning, while she was sitting outside.

“I felt a few splats and before I could get up out of my chair, the skies opened up,” she said.

“My husband and I ran into the house and the winds picked up and the trees started bending.”

The investigators noted a downburst was also recorded in New Brunswick.

The event was the first tornado of the year in Nova Scotia.

Advertisement