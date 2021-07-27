Winnipeg police release video, ask for public’s help after shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have released video in the hopes the public can help with an investigation into a shooting that left a man in critical condition earlier this year.

Two men in their 20s were shot while sitting in an SUV near College Avenue and Arlington Street around 5:30 a.m. April 24.

One of the men sustained what police call “severe and life-altering injuries” in the shooting, while the other was treated and later released from hospital.

Detectives from the major crimes unit have been investigating the case for the past three months.

Warning video contains graphic content and audible gunshots:

On Tuesday police released surveillance video of the shooting and asked for the public’s help identifying a male suspect.

Police have also released a sketch of the suspect, described as in his late teens or early twenties. Police say has dark hair and a medium build and was seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-96-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

