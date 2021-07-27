Menu

Canada

Voluntary recall issued for Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 8:40 am
A voluntary recall has been issued for Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning over a possible Salmonella contamination. View image in full screen
A voluntary recall has been issued for Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning over a possible Salmonella contamination. McCormick & Company, Inc.

A voluntary recall has been issued for Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning over a possible Salmonella contamination.

McCormick & Company, Inc. says the recall covers 153g bottles with a best before date of September 6, 2022.

Read more: 18 more hand sanitizers added to Health Canada’s growing recall list

The bottles were shipped to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

No illnesses have been reported, and McCormick says the potential risk was brought to their attention by the FDA during routine testing.

Read more: Health Canada recalls children’s jewellery over lead, cadmium levels

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
