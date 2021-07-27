Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday, including rowers and swimmers looking to come out on top in multiple gold medal matches.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada will be marked with starting times. Medal events will be marked in bold.

Rowing – 7:30 p.m. ET

Team Canada will compete in both the men’s four and women’s four “petite” finals after missing out on the medal races. The women will kick off first at 7:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, followed by the men at 7:40 p.m. ET.

At 8:18 p.m. ET, Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick will face off against rowers from Lithuania, Netherlands, Romania, New Zealand and the United States in the women’s double sculls gold-medal final, after placing second in the semifinal.

Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer will then row in the men’s lightweight double sculls semifinal race at 10:10 p.m. ET. The pair had to repechage to qualify after missing out on an automatic spot in their first race of the Games last week.

In the women’s lightweight double sculls, runners-up Jill Moffatt and Jennifer Casson will row in their own semifinals that start at 10:20 p.m. ET.

Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe, who placed third in the men’s pair qualifier, will row in the semifinal events that kick off at 11:10 p.m. ET.

First-place finishers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens will then take part in the women’s pair semifinal at 11:20 p.m. ET.

Finally, the women’s eight team will face off in a repechage race at 11:40 p.m. ET to try and make it into their semifinal race, after falling short in last weekend’s qualifier.

Volleyball – 8 p.m. ET

Canada faces Iran in the latest match of the men’s preliminary volleyball round starting at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Rugby Sevens – 9 p.m. ET

After falling to New Zealand in the semifinals overnight, Canada’s men’s rugby sevens team will face the United States at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to secure their position within the fifth to eighth spots of the final rankings.

Canada will later face Great Britain at 3:30 a.m. ET to determine if the team ultimately finishes seventh or eighth.

Swimming – 9:30 p.m. ET

Canada’s already medal-rich swimming team will look to add to that total Tuesday night, while also seeking to advance to more finals in several other events Wednesday morning.

Joshua Liendo Edwards and Yuri Kisil will kick things off by competing in the men’s 100-metre freestyle semifinal at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

At 9:41 p.m. ET, Penny Oleksiak will look to add to her silver medal in the women’s 100-metre relay by competing for gold in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swim.

Then at 10:45 p.m. ET, Sydney Pickrem will swim in the gold medal final of the women’s 200-metre individual medley.

At 6:17 a.m. ET, Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez will both race in the seventh heat of the women’s 100-metre freestyle.

Markus Thormeyer will then swim the second heat of the men’s 200-metre backstroke at 6:25 a.m. ET.

In the women’s 200-metre breaststroke, Pickrem will swim the third heat at 6:45 a.m. ET, while Kelsey Lauren Wog will take part in the fourth heat 6:49 a.m. ET.

Findlay Knox will then swim in the fourth heat of the men’s 200-metre individual medley starting at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Finally, Team Canada will compete in the second heat of the four-women 200-metre freestyle relay, which will kick off at 7:27 a.m. ET.

Badminton – 10 p.m. ET

Michelle Li faces Slovakia’s Martina Repiska in her second singles match of the Games at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Li won her opening match against Guatemala on Sunday.

At 5:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, Brian Yang will take on Taipei’s Tien-Chen Chou in the men’s singles competition.

Tennis – 10 p.m. ET

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime will face off with Greece’s Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of mixed doubles.

Rotations begin at 10 p.m. ET, and the Canadian and Greek pairs will have to wait for three other matches to finish before taking the court.

Boxing – 10:15 p.m. ET

Coming out of Monday’s five-round sweep against Croatia on Monday, Caroline Veyre will look for another win against Italy’s Irma Testa in the women’s featherweight quarterfinal at 10:15 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Then at 11:03 p.m. ET, Tammara Thibeault will face off against Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Ryabets in her first match of the women’s middleweight competition.

Cycling – 10:30 p.m. ET

Karol-Ann Canuel and Leah Kirchmann will seek to get Canada a medal in cycling when the compete in the 22.1-kilometre women’s individual time trial race starting at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Then at 1 a.m. ET Wednesday, Hugo Houle will look to do the same in the men’s individual time trial race, which will span two laps of the 22.1-km track.

Sailing – 11:05 p.m. ET

Team Canada’s day of sailing begins with the next three races in the men’s 49er skiff event, the first of which begins at 11:05 p.m. ET Tuesday.

At the same time, Tom Ramshaw will start his first of two races in the men’s one-person heavyweight dinghy event.

Also at 11:05 p.m. ET, the men’s two-person 470 dinghy team will kick off its first of two races for the day.

The first of three races for Nikola Girke, competing in the women’s RS:X windsurfer event, will kick off at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Finally, at 1:50 a.m. ET Wednesday, the women’s 49er skiff team will begin the first of its three races of the day.

Canoe Slalom – 11:50 p.m. ET

Hayley Daniels will run her first race of the day in the women’s canoe heats at 11:50 p.m. ET Tuesday, with a second run at 2 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The first race for Michael Tayler in the men’s kayak event will kick off at 12:50 a.m. ET Wednesday, followed by a second run at 3 a.m. ET.

Water Polo – 2:30 a.m. ET

Canada faces South Africa in the latest match of the women’s preliminary round, starting at 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.

The team is seeking its first win of the Games after falling to Australia and Spain over the weekend.

Equestrian – 4:30 a.m. ET

Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu will compete with her horse All In in the individual dressage grand prix starting at 4:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.