Quebec Indigenous leader applauds Mary Simon’s appointment as Governor General

Many are hoping the installation of Mary Simon as Canada’s first Indigenous governor general will help keep reconciliation efforts in the spotlight.

Those like McGill University political science lecturer Chadwick Cowie think the move is a positive step forward.

“She has experience in a lot of things and she has international experience representing Canada but also representing the Inuit at the Circumpolar Conference,” explained Chadwich, who is from the Michi-Saagiig Niishnaabeg community of Pamadashkodayang (Hiawatha First Nation), Ont.

He believes as Inuk she will be a strong advocate for people from the North.

“Especially in a province like Quebec where environmental issues are really of a concern,” he pointed out, “there’s a mindset of understanding that we need to do something about that.”

He also thinks she’ll be a good voice for Indigenous issues.

Some Indigenous leaders in the Quebec, like Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, are thrilled about Simon’s appointment and see it see it as a turning of the tide.

“After decades of living through colonial policies in this country,” he stated, “we finally have a person of indigenous ancestry occupying this position.”

Picard believes it’s a way to keep focus of the need for reconciliation.

For all the hope that Simon’s appointment brings to some, though, Cowie said there will be challenges — like speaking for a wide diversity of people across the country.

“Especially at a time when we’re not only having to talk about English Canada and French Canada and about the Indigenous side – the Inuit, First Nation and Metis side — but then all the other Canadians that exist because there’s not just English and French Canada,” he pointed out.

He thinks that her former role as a diplomat has prepared her well for her new role.

There have also been numerous complaints that the new governor general is not fluent in French.

Traditionally, governors general are picked who alternately speak French or English as a first language, but who are somewhat fluent in the other.

Simon speaks English and Inuktitut and Picard doesn’t think she should be criticized for that.

“Maybe it’s time that we look at bilingualism from a different perspective,” noted Picard.

According to him, the fact that French-English bilingualism is a requirement for the role calls to mind policies that were adopted to eliminate Indigenous languages.

Simon delivered her swearing-in speech in three languages: English, French and Inuktitut.

She has pledged to improve her French.

Indigenous leaders who support her appointment say they’re convinced she is more than qualified to help build bridges.