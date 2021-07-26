Menu

Canada

RCMP find remains of missing Penticton man in Manning Park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 4:03 pm
RCMP said the remains of a 62-year-old man have been recovered. View image in full screen
RCMP said the remains of a 62-year-old man have been recovered. File / Global News

RCMP say they have recovered the remains of a Penticton man whose abandoned vehicle was found in Manning Park earlier this month.

RCMP said the man had been missing since June 30. His vehicle was abandoned in Manning Park on July 15, and was located in the park by search-and-rescue volunteers on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Items found in search for missing Vancouver man' Items found in search for missing Vancouver man
Items found in search for missing Vancouver man – Jul 6, 2021

Investigators are working to determine how the man died but at this stage, they “do not believe that criminality was involved in the man’s sudden death,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP said last week that they were searching for David Robert Greatrix, who they believed may have been in the Manning Park area.

Read more: Missing Penticton resident last seen June 30; vehicle located at Manning Park

Manning Park is where a young Newfoundland man went missing last fall.

Jordan Naterer, 25, was reported missing on Oct. 12, after he didn’t return from a solo hiking trip in the provincial park.

Read more: Parents of N.L. man missing in B.C. park say his remains found by volunteer

A search for Naterer ensued but was eventually called off. His family coordinated an extensive effort to keep looking for him, with volunteers scouring park trails.

Earlier this month, Naterer’s family said a volunteer searcher had found what they believe are his remains.

— With files from Doyle Potenteau and The Canadian Press

