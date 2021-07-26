Thompson RCMP seek 13-year-old suspect in stabbing attack on boy, 12

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson continue to search for a 13-year-old suspect, after a stabbing incident Saturday at a local business left another boy, 12, with multiple injuries.

Police said the incident took place just before 5 p.m. at a business on Mystery Lake Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found the weapon and the preteen victim, who was being given medical assistance.

The RCMP investigation determined that the suspect chased the boy into the business, where a fight began. The suspect stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

A warrant is out for the 13-year-old’s arrest on charges of aggravated assault.

The victim was taken to local hospital in stable condition and later moved to hospital in Winnipeg.

RCMP continue to investigate.

