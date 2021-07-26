Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man seriously injured in stabbing, teen girl and woman charged: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 26, 2021 12:21 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman are jointly charged with aggravated assault after a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident.

Police say emergency crews were called to the area of Horton and Wellington streets just after 2 a.m. Monday.

A man was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say, and two suspects were arrested “in the immediate vicinity.”

A knife was also seized, police add.

The 17-year-old suspect cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and police say the 19-year-old’s name will not be released either, as it could potentially identify the 17-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

