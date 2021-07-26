CMHR to reopen Tuesday with Witness Blanket, Artivism exhibits

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is reopening its doors to fully vaccinated members of the public beginning on Tuesday.

The museum is highlighting its Witness Blanket exhibit, which originally opened in the spring, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CMHR had to shut its doors a week later.

The blanket is a 12-metre long art piece by Kwakwaka’wakw and Coast Salish artist Carey Newman (Hayalthkin’geme), and is made up of more than 800 objects from residential schools across the country.

We're excited to welcome fully immunized visitors back to the Museum beginning July 27! Children under 12 may enter with fully immunized members of their household. pic.twitter.com/UOJ2QRComm — Canadian Museum for Human Rights (@CMHR_News) July 15, 2021

A second new exhibit with ties to the residential school system is also on display at the museum.

Artivism presents art and sacred items sourced from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, as well as work by artists from a number of countries — including Argentina, South Africa, Indonesia and more — that confronts past atrocities those nations have faced.

Entry to both exhibits comes with general admission to the CMHR.

