Crime

Ottawa man faces attempted murder charge after ‘targeted’ Russell Road shooting: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 1:53 pm
Ottawa police have charged a local man with attempted murder and various firearms and drug charges following a shooting earlier this month. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have charged a local man with attempted murder and various firearms and drug charges following a shooting earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An Ottawa man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after what police are calling a targeted shooting.

The shooting took place on the 2000 block of Russell Road on July 13. A 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds was left in critical condition, according to police.

Read more: Ottawa police say 30-year-old man in critical condition after Russell Road shooting

Monday, Ottawa police said its guns and gangs unit, with the help of OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad, were able to identify the man involved in the shooting, 26-year-old Badri Hersi.

Trending Stories

Hersi now faces nearly 20 charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and various firearms and drug trafficking offences.

He remains in custody.

