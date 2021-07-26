Ottawa man faces attempted murder charge after ‘targeted’ Russell Road shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after what police are calling a targeted shooting.

The shooting took place on the 2000 block of Russell Road on July 13. A 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds was left in critical condition, according to police.

Monday, Ottawa police said its guns and gangs unit, with the help of OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad, were able to identify the man involved in the shooting, 26-year-old Badri Hersi.

Hersi now faces nearly 20 charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and various firearms and drug trafficking offences.

He remains in custody.

