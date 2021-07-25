SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Veteran Canadian RB Calvin McCarty comes out of retirement to sign with Calgary Stampeders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2021 9:37 pm
Edmonton Eskimos Calvin McCarty (31) celebrates a touchdown against the B.C. Lions during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday Nov. 1, 2014. View image in full screen
Edmonton Eskimos Calvin McCarty (31) celebrates a touchdown against the B.C. Lions during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday Nov. 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Veteran Canadian running back Calvin McCarty came out of retirement Sunday to sign with the Calgary Stampeders.

McCarty, 36, retired in March following 13 seasons with Edmonton. McCarty appeared in over 200 regular-season games with the franchise and helped it win a Grey Cup title in 2015.

Read more: Stampeders balance intensity, caution in return to McMahon

The five-foot-10, 215-pound McCarty ran for 1,615 career yards and 17 TDs while registering 263 catches for 2,005 yards and 143 touchdowns in 203 games with Edmonton. In 2019, McCarty became just the fourth running back in CFL history to achieve the 200-game milestone.

Trending Stories

The Stampeders also announced they’ve released receiver Dorian Baker, defensive back Josh Nurse and defensive linemen Dadi Nicolas, Qaadir Sheppard and Mbi Tanyi. All are Americans.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CFL tagFootball tagCalgary Stampeders tagCalgary Football tagCalvin McCarty tagCalgary Stampeders Calvin McCarty tagCalvin McCarty Calgary Stampeders tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers