Brenda Creek wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Send this page to someone via email

The evacuation alert in Electoral Area ‘M’ for three properties near the Brenda Creek wildfire has been rescinded, according to Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The following properties have been removed from the evacuation alert:

12305 Bear Creek Road

1306 Hatheume Lake Road

145 Pennask Lake Road

The Brenda Creek wildfire is still classified as out of control and is an estimated 824 hectares in size, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The protection of life, property and critical infrastructure are the priority for the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“A high-volume water delivery system is in place to protect the section of the transmission line within the fire perimeter,” wrote B.C. Wildfire Service staff, in an update.

Story continues below advertisement

“A specialized high-volume pump supplies water to the line, which can be turned on quickly if the threat to the transmission line increases due to increased fire activity. This water line has been instrumental in the protection of the transmission line. The transmission line remains operational.”

Fire activity is expected to increase Sunday afternoon.

“Fire behaviour was relatively calm yesterday, and this morning, but may increase this afternoon. The most active portion of the fire was near the southwest flank, where rank 3 fire behaviour continues to threaten the transmission line,” wrote B.C. Wildfire Service staff.

“Overall fire growth was minimal. work on guard lines in this area continues to progress.”

46 firefighters along with four helicopters are battling the blaze.

The Brenda Creek wildfire is currently burning around 40 kilometres west of West Kelowna.

1:40 Nk’Mip wildfire forces more evacuations Nk’Mip wildfire forces more evacuations